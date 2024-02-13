'ישראל בטח בה' - מייק פומפאו בריקוד עם חיילים באדיבות המצלם

Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State, was recently received by the soldiers of the Armored Corps’ 73rd Battalion with singing and dancing.

The event took place in the southern city of Ofakim, as part of Pompeo’s quick visit to Israel with his wife Susan, as the guest of his friend, businessman and philanthropist, Yossi Sagol.

At the end of the tour of southern Israel during the morning hours, Pompeo said: "I’ve been to Israel on numerous occasions. But this visit has been the most poignant and the most heartbreaking. What happened on October 7th was so shocking and so sadistic that the trauma is felt constantly, everywhere by everyone. And yet, their resilience is truly inspiring. I stand with Israel. I stand with the Jewish people."

The busy tour included a visit to Kfar Aza and the site of the Nova Festival, as well as a meeting with several mayors who had graduated from the Bloomberg-Sagol program for urban leadership at Tel Aviv University.