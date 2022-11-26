Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman responded to former US President Donald Trump's meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.

Fuentes and West were seen dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this," Friedman wrote. "Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong."

"I condemned Barak Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright." the former Ambassador added. "This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left."