Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Sunday that it is a mistake for the United States to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, arguing that the US should encourage Israel to "finish the job."

“We should be saying plain and clear, finish the job,” Pompeo remarked during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State during the Trump administration, argued that terrorist leaders like Hassan Nasrallah and others in Hezbollah would “be alive today” if Israel and Hamas had accepted previous ceasefire proposals put forth by the Biden administration.

“Make no mistake about it. We know history. We know the history from 1967; we know the history from 1973,” Pompeo stressed.

“There is only one thing that will protect Israel and make the Middle East more prosperous and peaceful, and that is the demonstration of power and imposing costs on Israel’s adversaries,” he added.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said he would speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed the importance of an all-out war in the Middle East being avoided.

“It has to be,” Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington, according to The Associated Press. “We really have to avoid it.”

He would not say when he planned to speak with Netanyahu.

On Saturday, Biden called for a ceasefire in Lebanon when asked by reporters if an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was inevitable.

"It's time for a ceasefire," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump who advised him on the Middle East during his time in office, posted a message on X in which he praised Israel for the elimination of Nasrallah and added that those calling for a ceasefire are mistaken.

"Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance," wrote Kushner.

"After the brilliant, rapid-fire tactical successes of the pagers, radios, and targeting of leadership, Hezbollah’s massive weapon cache is unguarded and unmanned. Most of Hezbollah fighters are hiding in their tunnels. Anyone still around was not important enough to carry a pager or be invited to a leadership meeting. Iran is reeling, as well, insecure and unsure how deeply its own intelligence has been penetrated. Failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible," he said.

"I have been hearing some amazing stories about how Israel has been collecting intelligence over the past 10 months with some brilliant technology and crowdsourcing initiatives," he added. "But today, with the confirmed killing of Nasrallah and at least 16 top commanders eliminated in just nine days, was the first day I started thinking about a Middle East without Iran’s fully loaded arsenal aimed at Israel. So many more positive outcomes are possible."

"This is a moment to stand behind the peace-seeking nation of Israel and the large portion of the Lebanese who have been plagued by Hezbollah and who want to return to the times when their country was thriving, and Beirut a cosmopolitan city. The main issue between Lebanon and Israel is Iran; otherwise there is a lot of benefit for the people of both countries from working together," wrote Kushner. "The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight."