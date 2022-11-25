The governor of Jenin, Major General Akram Rajoub, on Thursday appealed to the family of Druze teen Tiran Fero, whose body was returned after it was snatched in Jenin, sent his condolences and expressed hope that such an incident will not happen again.

In an interview with the Arabic-language Nasradio, Rajoub said that the official Palestinian Arab establishment, at all levels, followed the case closely and invested a lot of effort to return Tiran's body to his family.

In response to the question of why there was a delay in returning the body, Rajoub said that the reason for this lies in a "mistake" and a "misunderstanding" of the circumstances that created a real crisis that the Palestinian Arabs were not interested in.

Rajoub was asked about the safety of Israeli Arabs who are afraid to visit Jenin, to which he replied, "I assure them that they will be safe and at peace."

"Jenin opens its doors for everyone and Jenin will not harm its visitors... This matter should be understood by every one of our people in the territories of 1948, regardless of the community to which he belongs. Jenin is open to everyone and Janin welcomes everyone," he said.