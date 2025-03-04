The counterterrorism offensive in northern Samaria continues: IDF, Border Police, and ISA forces expanded their operations on Monday night in Jenin, with forces traveling in Eitan APCs.

During the operation and following an exchange of fire, the soldiers eliminated Isser Saadi, the leader of the Hamas terrorist network in the area, along with another terrorist, and apprehended three wanted operatives. One other terrorist was eliminated and three wanted terrorists were apprehended.

While searching the building that the terrorists were hiding in, the forces found an M-16 assault rifle, a pistol, and additional arms. In addition, another terrorist who posed a threat to the forces was eliminated.

The detainees and the weapons were taken for investigation. No Israeli forces were harmed.