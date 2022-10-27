President Isaac Herzog responded on Wednesday in an interview with CNN to the recent antisemitic remarks by rapper Kanye West.

“We are all concerned by antisemitism all over the world and, of course, antisemitism here and everywhere,” Herzog, who is visiting Washington, told interviewer Wolf Blitzer.

President Biden during their meeting earlier on Wednesday “was crystal clear, was on target on fighting antisemitism with all tools possible. It’s antisemitism, it’s racism, xenophobia,” said Herzog.

“Unfortunately, history teaches us that usually it starts with hating Jews, with blaming Jews, with terrible rhetoric…and that’s why I’m extremely pleased, objectively, as an Israeli, as a Jew, as a human being…I’m extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West,” he added.

Herzog noted that antisemitism is a global problem and added, “The lessons are clear. We raise our voice loud and clear on this issue of morality which goes beyond any other issue on the relationships that we have with other nations.”

West caused outrage after saying during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal. He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

In response to the comments, several companies have already cut ties with West. On Monday, the Creative Artists Agency cut ties with West, confirming it had dropped him as a client.