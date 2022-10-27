Terrorists attend funeral of five members of Lions' Den eliminated by Israel

Four members of the Lions’ Den terrorist organization on Wednesday evening turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority, Israeli media outlets reported.

Among them is Mahmoud al-Bana, one of the leaders of the organization, according to Kan 11 News.

Al-Bana was involved in shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and in an attack at Joseph's Tomb and was considered the organization’s second-in-command, the report said.

Israel has cracked down on the Lions’ Den terrorist organization in recent days. Overnight Monday, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Yamam counterterrorist forces raided a hideout apartment in the Kasbah of Shechem (Nablus) that was used by members of the Lions’ Den as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site.

During the activity, multiple armed suspects were hit and Palestinian Arabs reported that five terorrists were killed in a gun battle that ensued.

Early Wednesday morning, IDF and Shin Bet forces operated in the city of Shechem and carried out raids on a number of buildings, apprehending three operatives belonging to the Lions' Den who are suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

The forces apprehended Muhammad Al-Nabulsi, the brother of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, a terrorist who was targeted and killed by Israeli security forces in August.

Muhammad Al-Nabulsi was suspected of possessing weapons, manufacturing explosive devices and involvement in the Lions' Den terrorist group.