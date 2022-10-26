IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces operated in the city of Shechem (Nablus) Wednesday morning against the “Lions' Den” (“Arin Alousud”) terrorist group.

During the operation, the forces carried out raids on a number of buildings and apprehended three operatives belonging to the "Lions' Den" who are suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

Shots were heard in the area.

The forces apprehended Muhammad Al-Nabulsi, the brother of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, a terrorist who was targeted and killed by Israeli security forces in August.

Muhammad Al-Nabulsi was suspected of possessing weapons, manufacturing explosive devices and involvement in the “Lions' Den” terrorist group.

An additional individual was apprehended who is suspected of involvement in the shooting attack in the town of Huwara on September 19, 2022, during which a terrorist shot from a passing vehicle at an Israeli vehicle.

Furthermore, an additional “Lions' Den” terrorist group operative was apprehended, who had in his possession weapons, an illegal handgun and an improvised weapon.

In parallel to the activity in the city of Nablus, security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in several locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Dura, Tarqumiyah, Al 'Eizariya, Bayt Fajar and Tekoa.

During the activity in the town of Bidu, four individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended. Suspects in the area hurled rocks at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

The forces also operated in the town of Jaba’ and questioned more than three individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and apprehended three additional wanted suspects.

In addition, the soldiers apprehended three wanted suspects in the town of Azzun.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.