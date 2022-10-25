Israeli security forces operated in the city of Shechem (Nablus) against the “Lion’s Den” terrorist organization overnight Monday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The Palestinian Arabs reported that as part of the activity, the forces surrounded the home of the leader of the organization, as well as homes in which other members of the terrorist organization are staying.

According to the reports, a gun battle developed between the soldiers and the terrorists, during which at least two terrorists were killed. It was also reported that at least 14 were wounded in the exchange of fire.

Early Sunday morning, Tamer Kilani, a senior member of the Lion’s Den, was killed in a motorcycle explosion in Shechem.

According to the Palestinian Arabs, the explosion occurred after an explosive device was planted in Kilani’s motorcycle and activated by a Palestinian Arab who cooperated with Israel. The reports also claimed that the operative was recorded on security cameras activating the device.

Other reports said the explosion was caused by a "mishap" after Kilani tried to mount an explosive device on his own motorcycle and failed.

The IDF and Shin Bet did not comment on the incident, but the Lion's Den blamed Israel and threatened, "We promise [IDF Chief of Staff] Kochavi a hard and painful response."