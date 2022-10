The IDF Spokesperson announced that an IDF soldier was killed on Tuesday in a shooting attack. Two assailants arrived in a vehicle adjacent to the community of Shavei Shomron and shot live fire at IDF soldiers who were conducting operational security activity in the area.

IDF soldiers are searching the area for the assailants.

The soldier’s family has been informed.

The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them.