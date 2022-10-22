MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) will "look into" whether Israel will supply weapons to Ukraine, USA TODAY reported.

In an interview with the American news outlet, Netanyahu also said that he "expects he may be asked to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia."

"If I become prime minister, that question (of mediation) presumably will come up again," he told USA TODAY.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "guided by his vision of reconstituting a great Russian realm."

"And I hope he's having second thoughts about it. But I don't want to play psychologist. I want to be in the position of being prime minister, getting all the information, then making decisions on what and if we do anything in this conflict beyond what has been done so far."

While Netanyahu emphasized that the US is Israel's "indispensable ally," he noted that there is a "more immediate problem" with Russia.

"I wanted to assure, and did assure, the freedom of action of the Israeli Air Force to basically pummel Iran's positions, military positions that it tried to establish in Syria to open a second terror front against us," Netanyahu said.

Regarding whether Israel will supply Ukraine with weapons to fight Russia, Netanyahu responded, "I was asked about that recently. And I said I'll look into it when I got into office."

Netanyahu also noted that he had been asked to mediate between Ukraine and Russia when war broke out between them earlier this year, but that he had left the task to then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. However, he acknowledged that the possibility "probably will reemerge" if he becomes prime minister.

When asked whether heads of states constitute legitimate military targets, Netanyahu said, "If you had an opportunity to dismantle somebody, like, you-know-who in the last century, would you say that's legitimate, if somebody's calling to exterminate you? Of course it's legitimate."