Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Soroka Medical Center on Thursday following the missile strike on the hospital.

During the visit, the Prime Minister addressed the possibility of eliminating Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: "All options are open, it's better not to talk about it in the media."

Netanyahu was also asked about future American involvement in the war with Iran and explained: "It depends on Trump, he knows the game."

Regarding the Islamic regime, the Prime Minister stated: "2,500 years ago, Cyrus freed the Jewish people; now the Jewish people are helping the Persian people break free."

He added that "there are more nuclear targets," but emphasized that "in the end, there will not be a nuclear or missile threat."