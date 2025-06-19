תיעודים מזירות הנפילות ערוץ 7, מד"א, משטרה, כבאות והצלה

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Thursday morning to the Iranian missile attack that struck several locations in Israel, including Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva and various areas in central Israel.

During the attack, dozens of people were injured, including six seriously.

Netanyahu stated, "Iran's terror tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva and at civilian populations in central Israel," and added, "We will make the Tehran dictators pay the full price."

[Operation Rising Lion]

In this morning's barrage, six people were critically injured in two locations, in Ramat Gan and Holon, with dozens more injured moderately and lightly. A missile struck Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, causing heavy damage.

Some of the missiles were intercepted by defense systems. This was the largest barrage fired in the last 48 hours.