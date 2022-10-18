Anyone debating between voting for Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) in the upcoming elections should vote for Shaked, journalist Yinon Magal said.

According to him, Shaked is preferable because Gantz and his party mates former Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin "go with the left."

Speaking on 103 FM Radio, Magal said, "Gantz is complete left. If you are debating, Ayelet Shaked, who apologized, is preferable to Kahana, Elkin, and Sa'ar, who go with the left."

103 FM's Ben Caspit responded, "They are a million times more right-wing than the one who released 1,200 murderers, implored [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, gave back Hebron, and froze construction in the settlements."

In an interview with Shaked, Magal said, "You joined hands with [MK] Ibtisam Mara'ana (Labor), [Health Minister Nitzan] Horowitz (Meretz), and [MK Mansour] Abbas (United Arab List). Why are you not ashamed to tell us, 'Vote for me?'"

She responded, "I am the only solution for the formation of a right-wing government. Even in this complicated government, I preserved the right-wing any harm. I am not like [former Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, I did not release terrorists who had blood on their hands."

Regarding the cancellation of the crimes of fraud and breach of trust, which was initiated by the Religious Zionist party, she said, "As Justice Minister I dealt with this crime, we understood that it is too broad so we detailed six defined crimes. We don't need to cancel it, but it needs to be a crime which is defined in law, because this crime really is general."