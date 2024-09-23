Ayelet Shaked, former Justice Minister and chairwoman of the board of directors of Kardan Real Estate, spoke at a convention of the Zamora local committee for planning and construction in Mazkeret Batya on Sunday, and commented on past mistakes she made when she was still in politics.

"I regret many things, but one of my biggest mistakes, personally and politically, was leaving the Jewish Home Party,” said Shaked.

“Even without this mistake, politics is a cruel field. I was in two very senior positions - both Minister of Justice and Minister of the Interior, and if I decide to return to politics I'm sure it will be in important positions of influence," she added.

She called for being more decisive vis-a-vis Hamas and Hezbollah. "The Prime Minister, the Cabinet ministers and also the army are sometimes excessively afraid of the power of Hezbollah, but if there is a clear decision we will be able to win here, and of course this requires strong support from the US in a war of such magnitudes. I thought from the beginning that a war could have been waged in a shorter way, and there is no doubt that the issue of humanitarian aid is very problematic and greatly prolonged the war."

Shaked also commented on the foreign workers crisis that is severely affecting the construction industry. "The government is burying its head in the sand, and it's been a year since the start of the war and there are no workers for the construction industry. The fact that the government hasn't provided a solution to this for an entire year will affect each and every one of us, and the housing prices keep rising and cause fatal damage to the contractors and developers. You tried to bring workers from India, but you saw that they do not provide the appropriate help like the Chinese workers do? Persuade the Chinese ambassador to help solve this problem."