Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip sparked a wave of sharp criticism on Sunday evening from families of hostages, soldiers, and Cabinet ministers who said the move severely undermines the war effort and deterrence considerations.

The Tikva Forum, representing families of hostages, stated, "We are shocked by the Cabinet’s decision, led by the Prime Minister, to grant a gift to Hamas without any return, while our loved ones have been starving for nearly 600 days. We demand that Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir prevent this from happening and uphold their promises to the public. If a single grain of supplies reaches the enemy, it is not only a betrayal of the hostages but also a stab in the back of the soldiers who are risking their lives in combat at this very moment."

Harsh criticism also emerged from the political arena. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir argued that "any humanitarian aid entering the Strip, certainly to all its parts, will fuel Hamas and give it oxygen while our hostages languish in tunnels." He added, "The Prime Minister is making a grave mistake with this move, and it lacks majority support. Hamas must only be crushed, not given oxygen to survive."

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu added, "This is our tragedy with the Netanyahu approach. A leader who could have led to a clear victory, remembered as the one who defeated radical Islam, yet time and again lets this historic opportunity slip through his fingers. Allowing humanitarian aid now is a direct blow to the war effort for victory and another obstacle to freeing the hostages."

Likud MK Moshe Saada joined the criticism, saying, "On one hand, sending five IDF divisions into battle to destroy the enemy, and on the other, providing that same enemy with food and supplies that will allow it to survive and recruit more terrorists to harm IDF soldiers—this is an incorrect and immoral decision. Absolute victory means completely eradicating Hamas, not helping it survive. It’s time to decide!"

Former Minister Ayelet Shaked also opposed the move, quoting an old tweet by Minister Smotrich in which he boasted weeks ago about halting aid to Gaza. Shaked wrote, "Bezalel, Hamas has not been destroyed or surrendered. Allowing humanitarian aid to Gaza and Hamas while our soldiers risk their lives, without returning the hostages, is an absolute failure. The government is losing its main leverage for a deal to return the hostages and is injecting dollars into Hamas’s dried-up veins."

In announcing his decision on the humanitarian aid, Netanyahu said, “Israel will allow a basic quantity of food to be brought in for the population in order to make certain that no starvation crisis develops in the Gaza Strip. Such a crisis would endanger the continuation of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' to defeat Hamas.”

He added, “Israel will act to deny Hamas's ability to take control of the distribution of humanitarian assistance in order to ensure that the assistance does not reach the Hamas terrorists.”