Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded Friday night to the approval of a ceasefire deal with the Hamas terror group.

The deal will see 2,000 living convicted terrorists freed, over 100 of whom are serving multiple life sentences, alongside living or dead hostages who were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and who have been held in Gaza ever since.

In her response, Shaked stressed the concern over the consequences for Israel's security, as well as the moral and strategic price that the deal carries, urging all involved to engage in introspection.

"These are difficult days," Shaked began. "There is great joy in the expectation that the hostages will return, diluted by justified doubts and concerns regarding this government's ability to enforce the harsh conditions of the deal in a way which does not endanger the security of Israel."

Shaked also emphasized the deal's heavy price: "There is a long list of despicable archterrorists, mass murderers, who are being let free. We do not yet know the names and faces of their future victims."

Calling for everyone to remember the soldiers who fell during the war, she added, "First and foremost we must remember, daily, our young men - who are heroes, brave, beautiful and beloved - who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation and bring back the hostages."

"Upon the return of our brothers and sisters from the Nazi Hamas captivity, the leaders of the defense echelon, chief among them the Chief of Staff, must fulfill their responsibility and resign."

Regarding the government, she said, "This government, under whose responsibility this the most terrible massacre of Jews since the Holocaust occurred, must resign and call elections. But not before it immediately acts to create a national investigative committee [for the massacre]."

Concluding her statements, Shaked said, "We embrace those returning and the bereaved families with warmth and love. This is our obligation." Stressing the ongoing war against terror, she added, "We will demand that the defense echelon not cease pursuing Hamas terrorists at any time and in any place."