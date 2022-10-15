Yonatan Nizri, who was injured in a Friday night shooting attack in Beit El, recalled to Kan News how the attack occurred as he was eating his Shabbat (Sabbath) meal.

"We sat at the holiday table, me, my wife, and our child," Nizri told Kan. "We were singing and in a single moment the whole atmosphere turned black. We heard the sound of gunfire, we're used to it. Two seconds passed and I felt like someone had punched me in the jaw, and I saw blurry. I got up and got my wife and child into the house. My wife asked what happened and I saw that I already had blood."

On Saturday morning, IDF and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) forces arrested the second terrorist involved in the shooting attack.

In the home of the 19-year-old terrorist, security forces located weapons, uniforms, and propaganda materials. The IDF said that initial investigations show that following the attack, the terrorist escaped to a village by means of an escape vehicle and an accomplice.

On Saturday evening, following information found in Shabak investigation, IDF soldiers located the weapon used by the suspects in the shooting attack.

The gun was transferred to forensics and the investigation of the suspect that was arrested this morning remains ongoing.