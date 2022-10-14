A 25-year-old man was lightly wounded on Friday evening after terrorists opened fire on the town of Beit El in the Binyamin region.

The man was in the yard of his home when he was hit.

IDF soldiers identified the terrorists, opened fire towards them and hit one of them. A second terrorist fled, and a manhunt is underway for him.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the wounded man to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

