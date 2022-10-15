Security forces operated overnight to locate and apprehend the second suspect involved in the shooting attack near Bet El yesterday (Friday).

IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces apprehended the suspect, 19-year-old Muhammad Odeh in the town of Dayr Jarir, along with two additional suspects who assisted the assailants in the attack.

In the assailant’s home, weapons, uniforms and propaganda materials were found.

Muhammad Odeh, was apprehended as a suspected individual involved in the shooting attack yesterday near the town of Bet El. Odeh and two additional suspects who assisted the assailants in the attack were apprehended and transferred to security forces for further processing.

During the attack yesterday, IDF soldiers conducting routine counterterrorism activity in the area, neutralized Kays Shajaia, a 23-year-old Hamas Terror Organization operative residing in the town Dayr Jarir. Kays Shajaia was in jail in the past due to his terror involvement.