A tragic shooting unfolded Monday outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, leaving three people dead. Police confirmed the arrest of a suspect following a chaotic escape involving multiple stolen vehicles, according to a report in The Associated Press.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the gunman fled the scene after the attack, stealing a car and later another after crashing the first. He was apprehended in south Austin.

Responding officers found three victims fatally shot in the store’s parking lot.

"This is a very sad day for Austin. It’s a very sad day for us all and my condolences go out to the families," Davis said. She declined to release details about the victims.

The suspect, described as a 32-year-old white male with “a mental health history,” remains in custody.

The shooting occurred during peak back-to-school shopping season. Target has not issued a public statement.