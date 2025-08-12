Soldiers from Company G of Battalion 299, stationed at the Tel Hazeka outpost on the Syrian border, report ongoing issues with kashrut provisions in the base's kitchen.

According to the soldiers, for the past three weeks, the kitchen has been run by a non-Jewish cook without a kashrut supervisor, contrary to agreements made with the battalion's rabbinic authority and command.

According to the Chief Military Rabbi's guidelines, two Jewish cooks are required to be present at all times in a military kitchen. In practice, due to personnel shortages, logistical authorities have not been able to comply with these orders. As a result, an entire company of soldiers is unable to eat in the kitchen and must rely on meal trays and temporary emergency solutions during continuous operational activities.

The soldiers report that after approaching the military rabbinate, a certified Jewish cook was found who agreed to come to the outpost, but according to them, the battalion commander refused to approve his arrival for logistical reasons, contrary to previous agreements with the rabbinate. They say this situation is negatively affecting their welfare and operational capability. "Especially during these times, when the area is tense and forces are on constant alert, it is unacceptable for soldiers to be left without basic provisions that allow them to maintain their lifestyle and operational readiness," they said.

An IDF Spokesperson said in response to Arutz Sheva: "The IDF and its military rabbinate are especially careful to ensure compliance with kashrut conditions according to IDF orders. The kitchen adheres to standards and IDF regulations. Following a specific incident where the procedures were not followed, temporary provisions were provided to the soldiers by the military rabbinate, using meal trays that are strictly kosher. The event is known and has been addressed accordingly."