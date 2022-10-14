Jewish org slams 'appalling' graffiti attacks on two Ontario synagogues

A Canadian Jewish advocacy organization is speaking out after a series of antisemitic attacks on two synagogues in Ontario.

The anti-Jewish vandalism against synagogues in Guelph and Kitchener was denounced by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) who described it as “appalling.”

Beth Jacob Congregation in Waterloo, Ontario discovered antisemitic graffiti this week featuring the message “ZOG is the real racial supremacists 1488 Hitler did nothing wrong!”

ZOG stands for “Zionist Occupied Government” and 1488 is a common white supremacist code.

According to the ADL, 1488 stands for 14 which is shorthand for the "14 Words" slogan: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children" and 88 stands for "Heil Hitler" (with H being the 8th letter of the alphabet).

In nearby Guelph, Ontario, stickers with Hitler’s image on them were stuck to the doors of Beth Isaiah Synagogue. The stickers were discovered last Friday.

The Waterloo incident is being investigated by Waterloo Regional Police.

Guelph police said that a man was captured on surveillance video on October 5 arriving at the synagogue and putting the stickers on the doors and then taking a selfie of himself with the stickers as a backdrop.

“This series of antisemitic incidents targeting synagogues in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Guelph area is extremely disturbing and a reminder of the growing hatred against the Jewish community that we are witnessing across the country,” FSWC CEO Michael Levitt said.

“As online antisemitism is surging, the real-world consequences in our communities are growing more dire. Nobody should have to fear going to a place of worship or feel threatened. We are hopeful police will find the perpetrator(s) and send a strong message that such acts of hate are not welcome and will be met with consequences.”

‍Beth Jacob Synagogue board member Simon Adler told CTV News that the synagogue will paint over the graffiti as soon as possible.

“It’s a threat by a complete coward and in any event, a great deal of wrong thinking in his or her head,” he said.

But he pointed out that the antisemitic vandalism is only “the tip of the iceberg.”

“It’s evidence that there’s a bigger problem,” he added.