Canadian Jewish groups on Wednesday expressed dismay after the University of Windsor, in southwestern Ontario, reached an agreement with anti-Israel protesters which appeared to capitulate to the demands of the protesters.

CTV News reported that the University had confirmed it has reached an agreement with the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) and students involved in a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment which was set up on campus on May 9.

In a statement on Instagram, the Palestinian Solidarity Group said the agreement "forcefully declares that Israel is an occupying power and is in serious violation of international law and human rights in Palestine."

"It compels the university to expand its Responsible Investing Policy to include a Human Rights section incorporating human rights and international law in its operational procedures, with special attention to weapon manufacturers," it continued.

The university said the agreement includes the students agreeing to remove all tents and materials within 48 hours.

It also stipulates that “The University’s anti-racism and anti-oppression policies and website will address identity-based oppression, including education and training for faculty and staff,” according to CTV News.

In addition, the report said, the University undertook to “look at its investment review practices and strategies” and “will annually disclose direct and indirect public fund investments”.

The University of Windsor upholds freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly,” it said, adding, “We are steadfast in ensuring our campus is a space for safe, respectful expression of diverse viewpoints, even when challenging or contentious.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) criticized the agreement, writing in a post on social media site X, “We are dismayed that the University of Windsor has capitulated to the harmful demands of the encampment protesters. We are working closely with Jewish students and faculty while coordinating with the local federation and community stakeholders.”

Justin Hebert, president of University of Windsor’s Jewish Law Students Association, said that “The Jewish campus community feels betrayed, silenced, and marginalized by the University’s commitments. This agreement appears to be aligned with hateful BDS policies that foment an atmosphere of intolerance against Jews, normalizes antisemitism, and contributes to the erasure of values central to Jewish identity. We will not stand for it.”

B’nai Brith Canada wrote on X, “The University of Windsor's apparent capitulation to the demands of the radical protesters who have been occupying the campus without permission is shameful. The divisive encampment represents the worst of our society, and it is unacceptable for a Canadian institute of higher education to validate its caustic views.”

“The University's decision defies logic. It will serve to create division on campus, allow for further incitement, and result in the persecution of the campus's Jewish community,” added B’nai Brith Canada.

Anti-Israel encampments such as the one at the University of Windsor have been set up on campuses across the US and Canada.

Last week, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who had been occupying King's College Circle on the University of Toronto (U of T) campus for more than 60 days cleared the encampment .

They did so a day after an Ontario judge ordered the pro-Palestinian Arab encampment to vacate the area.