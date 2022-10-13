Hadar Mukhtar, a TikTok star who founded and chairs the "Youth on Fire" party, believes that she needs just 35,000 more votes in order to pass the electoral threshold and enter the Knesset.

"We're missing 35k votes in order to enter the Knesset!" she tweeted. "And they are with [Otzma Yehudit chairman MK] Itamar Ben-Gvir!"

"He will already be in the Knesset, he has 12-13 Knesset seats, what does it matter already? You need me there. There's no problem if he wants to talk about security, but you need me for the economy."

Earlier, Mukhtar told Galatz, "I am the most trustworthy politician in the State of Israel. The only lies are those of the media, which is trying to eliminate the young people's protests."

Last month, Mukhtar, 20, insisted, "I think social media is the real world. People don't know how much [influence] it has. I've gotten over 100,000 [followers] just from TikTok."

According to her, "People are tired of seeing the same politicians with the same suits that speak the same way with this weird voice. They want to see real people who speak the truth and I think they will vote for me because they [believe] I can make a change."