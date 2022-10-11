Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah made a statement concerning the impending agreement between Israel and Lebanon regarding the maritime border between the two nations.

"The Israeli prime minister said 'I agree' but recently we heard negating statements and finger-pointing in Israel. The opinions there are very divided. Until we see the delegates come and sign, we have to wait cautiously," Nasrallah stated.

"Hezbollah stands with the Lebanese leadership, and what interests us is that Lebanon will be able to produce gas," the terrorist leader added.

The Hezbollah leader's claims concerning the disagreements within Israel are anything but unfounded, many in Israel have expressed their distaste with the agreement, sighting, among other problems, that it is a win for the Shiite terror group. Earlier on Tuesday Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that she will vote against the maritime border agreement with Lebanon if the government does not bring it to the Knesset plenum for approval and instead merely brings it up for review.

"Every significant agreement in recent generations has been brought to the Knesset for approval with the understanding that on significant issues it is necessary to return to the sovereign. Especially in a situation of a government without the confidence of the Knesset," said Shaked.