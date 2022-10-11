Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that she will vote against the maritime border agreement with Lebanon, if the government does not bring it to the Knesset plenum for approval and instead merely brings it up for review.

"Every significant agreement in recent generations has been brought to the Knesset for approval with the understanding that on significant issues it is necessary to return to the sovereign. Especially in a situation of a government without the confidence of the Knesset," said Shaked.

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday recommended at a Cabinet meeting that the maritime agreement with Lebanon be brought for a Knesset vote.

Baharav-Miara explained that it would be worthwhile to bring the agreement for the Knesset's approval due to the fact that the current government is a caretaker government, and the agreement is irreversible. She added that the Knesset's vote would strengthen the government's position against appeals submitted to the Supreme Court against the deal.

According to Globes, Israel's caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, rejected Baharav-Miara's stance and decided to place the agreement on the Knesset table, but not hold a vote on it. On Wednesday, the government will vote according to Lapid's position to present the agreement to the Knesset without a vote.

Baharav-Miara will defend Lapid's position if she is required to do so by the Supreme Court.