Two Israeli citizens on a civilian vessel were swept towards Lebanon's territorial waters.

The incident is believed to have occurred due to a fault in the vessel.

Israel's Navy and Air Force were called to the scene, and after identifying and contacting the vessel in an extraction operation, succeeded in returning it to Israel's sovereign waters.

The IDF confirmed: "Earlier today, a report was received regarding two Israeli civilians who were on a faulty civilian vessel, which drifted toward Lebanon’s maritime area."

"Upon receiving the report, the Israeli Navy and Air Force were deployed to the area.

"After identifying and contacting the vessel, the Israeli Navy began a rescue operation and returned the civilian vessel to the sovereign waters of the State of Israel."

In July, 17 people were rescued from a boat that encountered distress and overturned in the Sea of Galilee, off the coast of Kfar Nahum.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics transferred them to the shore with minor injuries, with the assistance of an Israel Police boat, fully conscious.