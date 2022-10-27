Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the government's meeting on Thursday, during which the maritime border agreement with Lebanon was approved, and called for the formation of a wide unity government after the elections.

"It's the right thing for the country, these elections can't have losers," stated Bennett, "The day after the elections the right thing for the nation would be the formation of a wide unity government, based on the largest parties from the right and left, and then to include all of the parties that recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. These elections can't have losers, the whole nation can win. We need a wide unity government."

Bennet refused to comment on whether he intends on supporting his former partner Ayelet Shaked, who now heads the Jewish Home party.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity) also mentioned the planned budget cuts: "Today the government will do the right thing when it approves them. The government will also do the right thing when it approves the cuts that will finance the deal that we made with the teachers' union."

"I think that the Education Minister did a very big thing for the future of Israel's education system when she fought for this deal, and it's important that we finish the job today."