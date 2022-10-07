Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday demanded answers on how the international community can negotiate a nuclear deal with the regime in Iran.

“How can you negotiate a nuclear deal that expires in only a couple of years? A deal that will funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into the coffers of a murderous regime?” he wondered.

“Can you truly believe the commitments made by a totalitarian government that murdered a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for not properly wearing a head covering, and then butchered those who protest such brutality?”

“How do you trust the Ayatollahs, whose attack drones are, as we speak, flying in the skies of Europe? How can any of you desire a deal that would permit the world’s number one state sponsor of terror to continue with its intercontinetnal ballistic missile program?” asked Erdan.

His comments come amid the continued protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for wearing her hijab improperly.

The crackdown by the security forces on the protests has claimed dozens of lives, according to human rights groups.

Meanwhile, the indirect talks between the US and Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled.

Iran recently announced it had submitted its comments to the US response to the European Union’s draft for reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

While Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time that Iran’s response was prepared based on a constructive approach, a senior Biden administration official told Politico, “We are studying Iran’s response, but the bottom line is that it is not at all encouraging.”

A senior European official directly involved in nuclear talks with Iran later told Axios’ Barak Ravid that Iran’s latest response to the EU’s proposal is unreasonable and indicates that the Iranians are not interested in closing a deal.

A US official said late last month that the efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have “hit a wall” because of Iran's insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog's investigations.

