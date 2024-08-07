Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, sent a stern letter to UN Under-Secretary-General in charge of combating anti-Semitism, Miguel Moratinos, demanding the condemnation and dismissal of Francesca Albanese, UN Rapporteur on the “Occupied Palestinian Territories,” due to her history of grossly antisemitic statements.

In his letter, Ambassador Erdan described Albanese’s latest antisemitic remark concerning Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech to Congress.

Erdan wrote: “On July 25, 2024, Ms. Albanese responded to a post on X displaying an image of Hitler celebrated by the crowd with Nazi salutes, alongside a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu greeted by US Congress, with the caption 'History is always watching.' Ms. Albanese’s response was ‘this is precisely what I was thinking.’”

Ambassador Erdan emphasized: “A UN-mandated official compared the elected Prime Minister of Israel – the one and only state of the Jewish people – to a man responsible for the systematic and deliberate genocide of millions of Jews.”

In his letter, Ambassador Erdan stressed that this statement would be shocking even from someone without Albanese’s dark antisemitic history. But rather, she has amassed a long list of other antisemitic statements, participated in global activities funded by BDS organizations and even attended an event defending terrorists involved in Hamas’s October 7th massacre.

At this event, Albanese claimed that “the victims of October 7th were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression.”