Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan on Tuesday night bid farewell to the UN, urging its members to support Israel in its existential struggle against Iran.

During his speech, Erdan praised some of those he worked with, thanking them for their help and moral support, and their clarity on right and wrong.

Turning to Rep. Ritchie Torres, Erdan said, "Ritchie, you have a way with words, picking up the nuances of Israel’s morals and strengths and articulating them so well. You are a brave leader and a warrior for truth and justice. The Jewish community is grateful to have a friend like you."

Turning to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, he added, "Eric, you said from the get-go 'our fight is your fight,' you came to rallies, and spoke out loudly against antisemitism. You were right: 'We are not alright,' and unfortunately, we are still 'not alright,' but I know with friends like you, we will be. We deeply appreciate you and thank you for your support."

He added, "My fellow ambassadors, thank you for your camaraderie. I have learned much from you, and I know that I have made friends for life all around the world. Your support made an unfriendly place a little less lonely."

Erdan also mentioned Tisha B'av, the day when the Jewish people mourn the two Holy Temples which were destroyed in Jerusalem millennia ago: "In Judaism, we are entreated to constantly look back and take stock. In a few days, the Jewish people will commemorate Tisha B’av, the day when our two temples were destroyed."

"It is the saddest day of the Jewish calendar, a day of fasting, but it also contains the seeds of hope. Tisha B’av teaches us that regardless of how bad a situation might seem; we must not lose hope.

"At this moment, the State of Israel is experiencing extremely difficult times. On October 7th, we have suffered the largest single loss of life on one day since the Holocaust. Since then, Israel has been attacked from seven fronts completely unprovoked."

He stressed that such attacks are "a key strategy of our enemies: to terrorize and ultimately destroy the Jewish People in our indigenous and ancestral homeland. They are not looking for a diplomatic solution. Iran and its proxies are threatening to attack us from every direction. We will not be deterred. Those who try to hurt us will pay a heavy price, and our long arm will reach everywhere."

"Even today as Iran openly threatens to 'punish' Israel, the UN is silent once again. Iran has understood this silence as giving it a green light to carry on its preparations to attack millions of Israelis.

"The UN’s current silence on Iran is reminiscent of the global silence after the Wannsee Conference in 1942 when the Nazi leadership decided on the Final Solution. They too understood this silence to be a green light for the murder of millions of Jews.

"Nonetheless, despite this, I am telling you that standing here today: We will win!

"How do I know this? Because we have no other choice, and as Prime Minister Golda Meir famously said: 'We have nowhere else to go.' The Jewish People remember our joyous moments and our sad moments. We never give up; we never lose hope.

"We have faith and determination. It is this determination and the strength of Jews throughout history that drove me these last four years."

Erdan concluded, "I would like to conclude by calling once again for the immediate release of all our hostages. Their plight and the horrors they are experiencing are always at the forefront of everything we do."

"I also want to pay tribute to our bereaved families. They have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we owe them a total victory over Hamas. The State of Israel and our brave and fearless soldiers of the IDF will deliver that victory and return the hostages to their families.

"Am Yisrael Chai!"