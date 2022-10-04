A Palestinian Arab on Tuesday evening tried to ram security forces who stopped him for a routine inspection near the town of Ofra.

“During a joint operation by IDF soldiers and the Israel Police a short time ago, the forces stopped for inspection a Palestinian vehicle near the town of Ofra,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The suspect tried to flee the scene while accelerating his vehicle in an attempt to run over the force, who in response opened fire at the vehicle. A police officer was injured in his leg and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.”

“The vehicle was caught at a nearby checkpoint with the suspect in it, who was injured as a result of the security forces’ fire,” the IDF said, adding the incident is being investigated.

