Two Palestinian Arab terrorists were eliminated early Monday morning during a failed terror attack on IDF soldiers in Samaria.

The incident occurred in the Jazalone refugee camp outside of Ramallah, when three terrorists driving in a car attempted to run down Israeli security personnel.

Soldiers from the IDF’s elite commando unit “Egoz” opened fire on the terrorists as they approached, killing two and wounding one.

No injuries were reported among the Israeli forces.

The foiled attack is the third terror attack in Samaria in the past twenty-four hours.

Two shooting attacks were reported in Samaria Sunday, including one near the town of Elon Moreh Sunday morning.

During the attack, an Israeli bus and taxi were shot, leaving both vehicles damaged and the driver of the taxi lightly wounded.

Hours later, an IDF soldier was wounded in a terrorist shooting near the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus), after Israeli residents of Samaria gathered to protest the previous shooting attack and demand tougher counter-terror measures.