Overnight and Monday morning, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Si'ir and Shuyukh Al 'arrub.

IDF soldiers operated in the Jalazone Camp and apprehended an individual suspected of terror activity.

During the activity, two suspects attempted to carry out a ramming attack against IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire and neutralized the two suspects.

In the city of Shechem (Nablus), soldiers apprehended two wanted individuals suspected of terror involvement.

IDF soldiers apprehended four wanted individuals suspected of terror involvement in the towns of Ras Karkar and Safa, and in the city of Qalqilya.

In the town of Bayt Ula, soldiers apprehended five wanted individuals suspected of terror activity. Additionally, in the Jordan Valley, two additional wanted suspects were apprehended.

A total of 16 suspects were apprehended overnight.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Launched this spring following a string of deadly terror attacks, Operation Break the Waves has led to the arrests of some 1,600 terror suspects across Judea and Samaria.

