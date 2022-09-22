Jewish Home chief Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Thursday morning attacked MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party.

"I never left the Right, I did ten times more right-wing acts than he did," Shaked told Kan Reshet Bet.

"I changed the Supreme Court, which was liberal and today it is conservative. I built, on a large scale, all across the country and I passed large budgets to [local] councils. Smotrich said that they do not need to allow me and my friends into the synagogue - that is not Jewish and not ethical, and he needs to apologize."

When questioned on her recent apology to her voters, Shaked said, "At the end of the day, when we joined the government, half of my voters were hurt and felt that we did something which was wrong, despite what we promised. A politician also needs to know how to say sorry."

Shaked emphasized that she will run to the end, despite the fact as of now, her party is not projected to pass the electoral threshold.

Regarding Prime Minister Yair Lapid's upcoming speech at the United Nations, and his intention to say that Israel supports the formation of a Palestinian state, she said, "I spoke with the Prime Minister and I told him that if he speaks in his speech about the two-state solution, that would be from his own position only, and it does not represent the government's position. This is part of Lapid's election campaign."