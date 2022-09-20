The Meretz Party on Monday submitted a request to the Central Elections Committee, asking it to disqualify Idit Silman from running in the upcoming elections within the Likud Party, after she was placed by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu in the 16th spot on the Likud slate for the Knesset.

"Former MK Silman did not resign [from the Knesset] immediately after the letter of resignation [from the coalition]," Meretz claimed. "Only on September 11 - just four days before the deadline for submitting lists of candidates to the Knesset, and more than five months after retiring from the coalition, did Ms. Silman resign from the Knesset."

"This is a gross violation of the law by the Likud and Silman. Netanyahu continues to ignore the Israeli law. In addition to the bribery, fraud and breach of trust, we can also add damage to the purity of the elections," the party charged.