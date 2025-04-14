Leftist activists on Monday morning placed pita bread near the home of Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

The pitas are hametz, or leavened, and on Passover it is forbidden to see, own, or enjoy hametz.

The protesters chose this form of provocation following Silman's decision three years ago to leave the Bennett-Lapid government due to its impending decision to allow hametz to be brought into Israeli hospitals during the Passover holiday.

Silman responded to Monday's provocation writing, "Passover. A street with mostly religious and traditional residents. These scum have come to spread pitas on the street."

She added, "This is not for the sake of the hostages. This is not for the sake of democracy. This is not even for politics. This is because they are despicable characters, who have no basic human values. They have zero empathy for others, zero respect for Judaism, and zero culture. They are absolute zeroes."

"The vast majority of the nation is nauseated by them. Happy holiday!"

The leftist activists shouted, "Silman, you are to blame! You brought down a government over the Hametz Law. But today, when the hostages are tortured, starved, and dying in Gaaz, and eating maybe a quarter of a pita a day, you stick to your seat as a minister in a corrupt government which desecrates the sanctity of life and abandons them in Gaza. Redeeming the hostages is above all!"