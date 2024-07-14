Residents of the north, bereaved families, and relatives of hostages protested outside the Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, calling for continued pressure on Hamas and against a deal with Hezbollah.

The northerners call for total war in the north: "We're not going back to the north without security and without victory." Some evacuees lay down on the road in sleeping bags and declared: "We have no home, we have been left stranded in the street."

Minister Silman encouraged the protesters: "It's amazing to see everyone fighting for the victory of the State of Israel. We are all one people, fighting to defeat our enemies on all fronts and to bring the hostages home."

Rita Ben Yair, a resident of Shlomi, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "We will not allow ourselves to return to the north with agreements. You will see us here every day. We demand that the capabilities of Hezbollah be dismantled, moved beyond the Litani, and that a significant step be taken against them."

The bereaved father Itzik Bonzel said: "We call upon all the ministers and the Prime Minister to continue, only with force and power can we win. Continue with the assassinations, assassinate them one by one, both in the north and in the south, do not stop."