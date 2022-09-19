Jewish Home chairwoman Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the criticism she has received from the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties.

"Neither Smotrich nor Ben-Gvir have done a tenth of what I have done in my political life, I will continue to the end and we will go big," Shaked said in an interview with 103FM.

Otzma Yehudit said in response: "It is not surprising that the person who became minister thanks to the supporters of terrorism from the Islamic movement continues to cause damage to the right-wing camp and is now running wild burning away votes. We call on Shaked to withdraw from the race immediately."

Shaked also criticized former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, accusing him of being "Netanyahu's marionette. the person who killed the Citizenship Law. It's better if he just sits quietly."