The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu Party, Minister Avigdor Liberman, directly addressed the haredi public on Tuesday, claiming that the agreements that were reached within the right-wing bloc only harm the haredim and do not help them.

"I want every haredi in Israel to earn a decent salary at the end of the month and make a decent living. I also want the haredim in Israel to integrate into all the research and development institutes, lead scientific breakthroughs here and receive Nobel Prizes. But Aryeh Deri, Moshe Gafni and Bibi [Netanyahu] do not want that. They want the haredim to live In poverty, without studying core subjects and without the ability to integrate into the labor market. They want the haredi public to depend on Deri's food stamps, so that they will be forced to continue voting for him," claimed Liberman on his Twitter account.

He added, "The problem is not only that we - the secular public, the national religious public as well as the haredi public who insist on working and acquiring an education - are forced to finance all this ‘pleasure’ - the problem is that the State of Israel has no interest in anyone living in poverty. On the contrary, the State of Israel needs more successful, educated people and those who make a good living. Without the taxes of those people, the country would not be able to exist and would not have an army, education system, infrastructure, police nor anything else."

"Bibi insists on condemning the haredi public to poverty and presenting the rest of the public with the bill. Does anyone still believe that he thinks about what is good for the country? After all, everyone understands that this is a step that will seriously damage the country's economy for decades to come," Liberman wrote.

"Voting at the ballot box is not a decree of fate. Voting is secret. You can free yourself from the chains of poverty that have been placed on you for years and send your children to high-quality schools, schools that will both preserve tradition and prepare you for the modern job market. I promise you that I will not sit with Deri or With Gafni. It's not because they are haredim, but because they are hurting both the State of Israel today and the State of Israel in the future, and unfortunately they are mainly hurting you," he concluded.