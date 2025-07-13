In an emotional ceremony at the President's Residence, awards of excellence were presented to haredi volunteers serving in Israel’s security and rescue services.

The ceremony, held in the presence of Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strock and Director of the National-Civic Service Authority Reuven Pinsky, highlighted the significant contributions of haredi individuals serving in the national-security civilian service.

President Isaac Herzog opened the event stating, “This moving ceremony is an occasion where we honor and recognize the excellence of those in national civilian service. Your choice not only to help others but also to excel and lead is a beam of light in an extremely challenging reality.”

Reuven Pinsky remarked in his speech, “Forty million hours of giving—Jews and Druze, Arabs and Haredim, Bedouins and Christians working together. These honorees went above and beyond during wartime, making a vital contribution to the national resilience of the State of Israel.”

The haredi volunteers serve through the “Chaverim” organization in the Israel Police, United Hatzalah, and the Israel Prison Service in various roles including operational activities, emergency medical aid, and technological support.

Among the outstanding volunteers were three exceptional individuals: Yonatan Ivgi (24) from Jerusalem, an emergency medic with United Hatzalah, who chose a life of saving others after his father suffered a severe allergic reaction when Yonatan was just ten. “You wake up in the morning knowing you're going to save lives—there's no greater feeling,” he shared.

Yedidya Trachtenberg from Jerusalem serves in the police along the northern border. “It’s an incredible feeling to know you’re protecting the citizens of the country and part of that system,” he said.

Shimon Chaim Krochi from Beitar Illit volunteers in the Israel Prison Service in a senior role in the technology division. “This is the best way to do it because the organization respects your values and ensures you can maintain your Haredi lifestyle at the highest level,” he emphasized.