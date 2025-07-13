The Supreme Court approved on Sunday the compromise reached regarding the petitions concerning the appointment of a new head of the Shin Bet. According to the agreement, the Prime Minister will inform the chairman of the advisory committee of the identity of his intended nominee for the position within 60 days.

In accordance with procedure, the nomination will be reviewed by the advisory committee based on existing law, relevant government decisions, and previous Supreme Court rulings. A public notice will be issued regarding the committee's intention to discuss the nomination, and a five-day window will be provided for submitting responses.

It was also determined that the tenure of the current acting Shin Bet chief, known as “Shin,” will be extended until the new appointee assumes office.

The appointed Shin Bet chief will not engage in any matters related to the so-called “Qatargate” and “BILD” affairs until a formal conflict-of-interest arrangement is established by the Attorney General.

The Court emphasized that the agreement was reached in light of current circumstances and following its recommendation, but does not imply any party has waived its claims as presented in the petitions, nor should it be interpreted as the Court expressing a position on any particular candidate.

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted their consent to the compromise on the Shin Bet appointment issue to the Supreme Court.

It appears that Netanyahu still intends to proceed with his original plan to recommend the appointment of Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet.

During the hearing, the justices encouraged the parties to reach a mutual agreement to avoid a judicial ruling on the matter. This came after two of the justices criticized the Attorney General’s representatives and noted that “the Prime Minister is entitled to disagree with the Attorney General’s opinion.”