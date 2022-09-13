The leaders of the United Torah Judaism party demanded and received from Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu a promise to increase the budget for haredi yeshivas from NIS 1.2 billion to NIS 3 billion a year, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, as part of the agreement between the parties, if the Netanyahu bloc reaches 61 mandates, the parties will try to solve the crisis in three possible ways: the first way - a revolution in the budgeting for haredi education.

Under the agreement, haredi educational institutions which do not teach a core secular curriculum would be eligible for 55% of the funding per student secular schools receive. If this option does not work out, because it is declared illegal , for instance, the government would look for a way to transfer the funds to the Belz Hasidic movement, which teaches a core curriculum in its schools in addition to Torah studies.

Should this option also fail, the leaders of the non-hasidic Lithuanian haredi institutions would permit one Belz educational institution to participate in the 'Independent Education System,' which currently bans Belz educational institutions, as a precedent and for the sake of unity within the haredi community.

The Likud party dismissed the report as false.