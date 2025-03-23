In a harshly worded post published on social media on Sunday, MK Avigdor Liberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of direct responsibility for the events of October 7.

Liberman wrote that Netanyahu's attempt to hint at a conspiracy or shift the blame onto Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar is a "pathetic" attempt to evade personal responsibility for the failure.

"If there is a conspiracy, it is related to only one thing: Netanyahu's own rule," Liberman wrote. He described how, as early as 2009, a coalition agreement was signed between Likud and Yisrael Beytenu, in which a strategic goal to overthrow Hamas' rule in Gaza was set. "Since then, all I have seen from the Prime Minister are efforts to strengthen Hamas and perpetuate its rule in Gaza as a substitute for the Palestinian Authority."

Liberman listed a series of steps taken by Netanyahu that, in his view, strengthened Hamas—from agreeing to the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal, which included the release of Yahya Sinwar, to decisions on ceasefires during Operation Protective Edge, and even approving the transfer of suitcases of Qatari cash, despite opposition from the defense establishment.

"As Defense Minister, I submitted to him a document outlining Hamas' plan to breach the border fence, take over communities, and take hostages—everything came true," Liberman wrote. "Netanyahu knew exactly what Hamas was planning and even spoke about it publicly in a 2017 discussion in the State Control Committee. Yet, he continued the policy of containment, arrangements, and financial transfers."

Liberman claimed that Netanyahu repeatedly blocked targeted eliminations of Hamas leaders, despite repeated requests from the defense establishment. "Even the Shin Bet chiefs appointed by him—Nadav Argaman and Yoram Cohen—testified that when they sought to eliminate Hamas' leadership, Netanyahu consistently opposed it," he wrote.

He also referred to the personal connection that was later revealed between Netanyahu and Sinwar, including a personal message exchanged between them via Meir Ben-Shabbat, then head of the National Security Council: "In Sinwar's note, it was written 'calculated risk'—and the rest is bloody history."

In conclusion, Liberman wrote, "I do not believe there was a conspiracy or betrayal, but it is clear to me who led the concept: Netanyahu. He is directly responsible for it. Now he is merely trying to evade responsibility and prevent a state commission of inquiry—because he knows that the documented protocols will expose the truth."