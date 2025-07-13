The Irish Parliament is expected to hold a final debate this Tuesday on legislation that would criminalize the import of products manufactured in Judea and Samaria.

In response, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan sent a letter to senior officials in the Trump administration and members of Congress, urging the US to impose high tariffs on Ireland should the bill be passed.

In his letter, Dagan described the proposed law as "antisemitic legislation that discriminates solely against Jews living in Judea and Samaria," calling it a direct violation of human rights and contrary to US policy under President Trump. He stressed that the Trump administration had officially recognized Judea and Samaria as non-occupied territory and deemed Israeli communities there legal under international law.

Dagan warned that the law rewards Palestinian Authority terrorism and harms peace-seeking residents. He said the legislation is part of the global BDS movement, which the US has repeatedly condemned. “If Ireland passes an official law that boycotts Jews alone, it will crown itself as an antisemitic state,” Dagan wrote. “It would mark the first time since the Holocaust that a European nation enacts legislation specifically targeting Jews. A country that turns antisemitic, contrary to US policy, cannot be ignored by the free world. I call on the United States to impose economic sanctions on any country that supports such antisemitic boycott laws.”