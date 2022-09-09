The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against four Iranian companies producing and selling drones to Russia on Thursday.

“Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said. “The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also designated three companies and one individual involved in the development of Iranian UAVs and UAV components for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) and Navy.

“We will also not hesitate to target producers and procurers who contribute to Iran and its IRGC’s UAV program, further demonstrating our resolve to continue going after terrorist proxies that destabilize the Middle East. Non-Iranian, non-Russian entities should also exercise great caution to avoid supporting either the development of Iranian UAVs or their transfer, or sale of any military equipment to Russia for use against Ukraine,” Nelson said.

The move by the Treasury Department will allow for the freezing of assets in the United States linked to individuals and entities targeted by the new sanctions.

“In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individuals or entities designated today may themselves be exposed to designation,” Treasury said. “Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction or provides significant financial services for any of the individuals or entities designated today could be subject to US correspondent or payable-through account sanctions.”