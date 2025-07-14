US President Donald Trump said today (Monday) that he had sought to postpone the American attack on Iran because its timing was published in the American media, but ultimately decided to attack on the predetermined schedule.

According to Trump, as part of the deception against Iran, American bombers were sent to Guam and other locations.

"I told General Caine that the details were published on CNN, and he told me, 'Sir, we'll be fine. We'll bomb them and we'll be fine,'" the American president said.

"The day before, I postponed the attack, saying we'll do it sometime in the next few weeks. Then I had a meeting and said, 'I have an idea, let's leave it at that exact time and not postpone it.' Then we took off," he said.

On June 22, the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, a series of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the facilities at Fordow and Natanz. Seven B2 stealth bombers dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on the facilities. In addition, an American submarine launched 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites.