A senior FBI agent who was facing accusations that he shielded Hunter Biden from being criminally investigated for the contents of his laptop and his business practices has resigned from his position.

According to the Washington Times, FBI assistant special agent in charge Timothy Thibault resigned after facing allegations about improper conduct involving the investigation into Hunter Biden.

On Friday, Thibault was seen being escorted out of an FBI office by two “headquarters-looking types,” the report said.

The 25-year veteran of the FBI had been linked to concerns by Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) of the Senate Judiciary Committee involving whistleblower allegations that the FBI had interfered with its own investigation into the president’s son.

In July, Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray detailing claims that Thibault and FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten were part of “a scheme” to “undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.”

The letter also alleged that Thibault attempted to stop an investigation into potential illegal dealings by Hunter Biden until close to the 2020 presidential election, Grassley wrote.

“Thibault allegedly ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason as required by FBI guidelines … [and] subsequently attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future,” Grassley said.