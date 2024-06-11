A federal jury on Tuesday convicted Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.

The conviction marks the first time a President’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their father’s term in office.

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing, though he likely will receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender.

Responding to the guilty verdict, the President’s son he is “more grateful for the love and support” of his family than he is “disappointed by the outcome.”

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, also said in a statement that they were “naturally disappointed” by the verdict but would continue to “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter.”

“Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family,” Lowell said.

President Biden issued a brief statement following the verdict, in which he underscored his pride in his son for overcoming his battle with addiction.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” Biden said.

He added, “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Biden previously stated he will not pardon his son.

